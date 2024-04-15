BOSTON (WHDH) - Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will act as Grand Marshall for Monday’s 128th Boston Marathon.

He said he’s excited to ride along the route and see the runners and all the spectators, saying he was looking forward to being able to “go through the course, wave to everyone, and just pick up everyone’s spirits hopefully.”

“It’s gonna be fun and I’m looking forward to it,” Gronkowski said.

This will be the retired player’s first Boston Marathon, and though he said he was “never really a long distance runner”, he didn’t rule out potentially making a go at running the 26.2 miles himself in the future.

“I was never really a cardio guy, so I gotta work on that,” he said. “Maybe one day.”

