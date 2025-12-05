ROWLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Natalie Brusso is asking for help in making 99 birthday cards for her grandmother Millie, of Rowley, who will be turning 99-years-old on December 16!

Brusso said her grandmother loves people, and this would surely make her birthday incredibly special. She said her grandmother is still full of energy, and even took a ride on a motorcycle recently!

“I would love to surprise her with 99 birthday cards for her 99th birthday. She would be so over the moon,” said Brusso. “She loves cards. She still writes letters, she has a couple family members that don’t live near and she’ll write them letters every now and again, and she loves receiving mail.”

If you could like to send Millie a birthday card, you can address it to:

Millie PO Box 33 Raymond, NH 03077

