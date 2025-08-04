WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Woburn police say the grandfather of an 8-year-old who was missing for 24 hours may face criminal charges.

Micah Jones, 8, had last been seen Saturday night with his grandfather who had been watching him.

Police say Jones had been left in the care of his grandfather, but when his mother returned, both the child and his grandfather were gone.

Police say the child was not harmed.

