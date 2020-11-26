Grandparents send cardboard cutouts to children’s socially distant Thanksgiving dinner

Two grandparents in Texas got creative so that they could still have a happy Thanksgiving with their loved ones this year.

The couple snapped pictures of themselves and turned them into large cardboard cutouts then sent the life-size versions of themselves to their kids so the family could be all together for the holidays.

“It’s like Flat Stanley on steroids for sure,” grandmother Missy Buchanan said.

“Oliver and I opened it up. And yeah we had no idea what was in there,” her son Matthew said.

The family said they will set up the cutout around their Christmas tree so they can spend that together as well.

