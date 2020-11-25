A couple in Texas came up with a creative way to be with their grandchildren over the holidays after the coronavirus pandemic forced them to cancel their in-person celebrations.

Missy and Barry Buchanan sent a life-sized cardboard cutout of themselves to their daughter in California and their son in Texas.

“I just remember thinking, ‘you know, I want to do something that’ll be funny and unexpected,'” Missy Buchanan told CNN.

The couple usually spends Thanksgiving in either Texas or California and then Christmas with the entire family, but they’ve decided to stay home for the holidays due to the risk of COVID-19.

Her daughter, Mindy Whittington, told the news outlet that her 3-year-old son, Noah, likes to talk to the cutout, while their son, Matthew Buchanan, said his three children have enjoyed taking pictures with the cutout around the house.

The family is planning to video chat on Thanksgiving so they can say a blessing together.

