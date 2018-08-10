Granite marker bearing President Trump’s name smashed outside NH State Library

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a granite marker bearing the name of President Trump was smashed outside the State Library.

Troopers responding to a report of criminal mischief outside the State Library about 7:45 a.m. Friday met with Capital Security Officer George Brown, who told them a granite block with Donald Trump’s name on it had been smashed overnight.

The block was the last in a line of granite blocks depicting the previous Democrat and Republican Primary winner for each election cycle.

It is believed that the damage happened between the hours of 4:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Daniel Livingstone at 603-223-4381 or email him at Daniel.Livingstone@dos.nh.gov.

