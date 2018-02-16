CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — More than 150 people across New Hampshire face charges after a drug sweep carried out by local, state and federal law enforcement.

The latest Granite Shield operation took place Thursday. Authorities said Friday that it resulted in the arrest of 151 suspects and the seizure of more than 550 grams of heroin and fentanyl, 24 weapons and $37,000 in cash. The drugs amounted to 18,000 doses with a street value of more than $22,000.

Nearly 90 law enforcement agencies were involved in the sweep.

