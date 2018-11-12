Steve Hannagan, 65, of Nashua, Nicholas Iannuzzo, 19, of Nashua, Becky Hewes, 34, of Nashua

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Authorities in Nashua, New Hampshire arrested three people Friday in connection with drug-related crimes as part of the extensive Granite Shield program.

Steve Hannagan, 65, of Nashua, was charged with acts prohibited, possession of a controlled drug – heroin and falsifying physical evidence. He was released on personal recognizance bail.

Nicholas Iannuzzo, 19, of Nashua, was charged with acts prohibited, possession of a controlled drug – Alprazolam; acts prohibited, possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute – marijuana; and acts prohibited, unlawful possession of a prescription drug – Citalopram Hydrobromide. He was released on personal recognizance bail.

Becky Hewes, 34, of Nashua, was charged with acts prohibited, possession of a controlled drug – heroin. She was released on personal recognizance bail.

All three suspects are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 29.

Citizens are urged to call the Narcotics Hotline at 603-594-3597 or utilize the Nashua Police Department’s website http://www.NashuaPD.com with any information concerning illegal drug activity.

