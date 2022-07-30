BOSTON (WHDH) - A pair of friends are proving that you are never too old for a road trip.

Beth Sobiloff and Marcia Rothwell say they are on a journey to try and visit all 351 communities in Massachusetts.

Dubbed “Two Grannies on the Road,” the project has hit at least 35 towns so far, featuring plenty of tourist spots, local eateries and more.

Created by Sobiloff in 2010, the goal is to show Baby Boomers it is never too late to follow their dreams.

“I hadn’t taken a vacation, actually, for a while, and I was kind of feeling sorry for myself,” Sobiloff told 7NEWS. “I never got to go anywhere and I always wanted to take my kids on a cross-country trip in an RV – it never happened.”

Ever since the project started with multiple friends tagging along, the two told 7NEWS every community they have stopped in so far has had its own flavor and charm in its own way.

“I learn something in every single town,” said Sobiloff. “Every town has its own history, some towns have had George Washington stay in the bed and breakfast there or have dinner there somewhere. Every place is unique.”

Rothwell, who has accompanied Sobiloff on three stops so far, said the best travel advice she has for those taking their own trips is to talk to the locals.

“We ask people (on Facebook) to tell us what their favorite restaurant is, what’s their favorite historical things, and all these things come that you would never find by just going online,” Rothwell said.

The grannies said they hope their adventures across the Commonwealth will inspire people, young and old, to think outside the box when it comes to their own dreams and travels.

Next up on the docket are trips to Dartmouth and Duxbury in the month ahead. The two said they always create a schedule for each visit, with one specific kind of stop set aside each time.

“Ice cream!” Rothwell said.

“Ice cream for sure, yes,” Sobiloff added. “Every trip has to end with ice cream.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)