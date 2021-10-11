(CNN) — Granville Adams, who starred as Zahir Arif on HBO’s “Oz,” has died following a lengthy battle with cancer, according to a statement shared by his family.

He was believed to be 58.

“Granny has ascended to the heavens. Gran spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones, family, and close friends. His wife Christina was by his side the entire time and was alone with him when he passed,” the Instagram post from his family read.

“Granny is now in peace and not suffering anymore. He fought till the end with a strength, beauty and grace like no other, putting his family before himself til the final moments,” the post continued. “Granville would not want us to be sad! Granny would want us all to smile and remember the best times we had with him, and share the love we learned from him! Granny may have left the building, but he will forever be in our hearts!”

Adams appeared in all six seasons of “Oz.” His character goes through a spiritual transformation during the course of the prison drama. Adams acting work also included appearances on “Empire” and “Homicide: Life on the Street,”

Adams first shared he had been diagnosed with cancer in 2020. He had posted updates about his health since then, including a post from 10 weeks ago from the hospital following radiation treatment.

Several cast members have started a GoFundMe to help his family with medical expenses.

“Oz” showrunner and executive producer Tom Fontana paid tribute to Adams in a post on Sunday night.

“Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest,” Fontana wrote.

