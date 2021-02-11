Grape-Nuts will be back on shelves in March

(CNN) — The Grape-Nuts shortage that ground an already on-edge nation to a halt has been resolved.

Grape-Nuts will start shipping at normal levels by mid-March, its parent company Post Consumer Brands said Thursday, putting an end to a weeks-long shortage sparked by supply chain constraints and higher demand.

“We promised our loyal fans that we would work hard to get Grape-Nuts back on store shelves as quickly as possible, and we are now committing to an earlier-than-anticipated return date,” said Kristin DeRock, Grape-Nuts’ brand manager, who added that the company has ramped up production of the cereal.

Post took the shortage as a marketing opportunity and is running a contest offering free Grape-Nuts for a year, plus $1.50-off coupons as a “token of apology” on its Facebook page.

The scarcity of Grape-Nuts comes as demand for consumer goods has put a strain on supply chains, leading to loss of production. Cereal, a category that was already struggling pre-pandemic, has attracted customers’ attention again as more people are eating breakfast at home.

From 2015 to 2019, the US ready-to-eat cereal market dipped between 1% and 2% each year, according to data from Euromonitor International. From 2019 to 2020, the market grew by nearly 20% to about $10.6 billion.

Grape-Nuts has been around since 1897, when it was developed by founder C.W. Post himself, according to the Grape-Nuts website. It’s made with wheat and barley (but no grapes or nuts). Post also makes Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles and Raisin Bran brands, among other cereals.

