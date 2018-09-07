Graphic video shows great white shark eviscerating seal in water off Cape Cod

MONOMOY ISLAND, Mass. (WHDH) — A graphic video shared by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shows a great white shark eviscerating a seal in the water off Monomoy Island.

The video, which was taken by researchers on Tuesday, captured the shark thrashing around in the water and whipping the seal’s remains back-and-forth.

Many sharks have been spotted feeding on seals and chasing them in the water off Cape Cod this summer.

On Thursday, a pilot flying over Orleans counted eight sharks in the water off Nauset Beach.

A 61-year-old man from New York was attacked by a shark while swimming in the water off Truro in August.

