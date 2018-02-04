CLAYTON, GA (WHDH) — Graphic video shows the moments before a Georgia police officer shoots and kills a man who tries to stab him.

Dash- cam video showed a driver taking off, losing control and crashing into a driveway, then climbing out of a smashed back window.

The driver waved a knife at the officer and jumped towards him.

The officer then shot at the victim, who died at the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

