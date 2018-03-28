SALT LAKE CITY (WHDH) — A Utah trooper is lucky to be alive after a car slid out of control, slamming into the trooper and sending him flying into the air.

Sgt. Cade Brenchley’s dash cam caught the moments of the scary incident.

“I am extremely grateful to be alive,” Brenchley said after watching the footage.

He was approaching a driver when the car slammed into him.

“I remember everything was black. It felt like a weird dream. I felt some sort of impact,” explained Brenchley.

With the wind knocked out of him, Brenchley grasped for air. He said the first thing he thought of was his wife and kids.

A passerby ran to his patrol car and called for help.

“I need an ambulance. One of your officers has been hit by a car,” the passerby said to dispatch.

He suffered from several broken ribs and a broken shoulder blade.

“We were just really scared that we really just got news that your dad really got hit by a car, and you don’t know if he’s going to live or not,” his son said.

His wife and four kids are still shaken, but are grateful he is okay.

“It could have taken me away from my kids and we watched the video and by all means it probably should have,” said Brenchley.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said this was the 11th officer hit on the roads this year.

