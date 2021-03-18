‘Grateful to be here and do this work’: Boston-based food bank has delivered 20 million pounds of food

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Lovin’ Spoonfuls, a food bank based in Boston, reached a major milestone Thursday.

With its delivery to the Everett Grace Food Pantry, the organization has officially delivered 20 million pounds of food since it started back in 2010.

“We rescue food from grocery stores and big-box stores, farms and other organizations other businesses its all food that it’s still perfectly ready to eat. It’s healthy, it’s safe, but they are not going to sell it for some reason and whether it’s close dated whether it’s blemished or imperfect but we receive it and we turn it the around same day to places like this,” Lovin’ Spoonfuls CFO Lauren Palumbo explained.

One in six Bay State families face food insecurity every year, according to Project Bread.

Since the start of the pandemic, Lovin’ Spoonfuls has distributed enough food to make 3.5 million meals — all of it going to people in need.

Their goal — to help anyone who may be struggling.

“We’ve rescued more food in the past year than at any point in our history and to be able to do this in response to COVID, and working with our partners in food pantries that have been hit so hard by the pandemic we are just grateful to be here and do this work,” Palumbo said

