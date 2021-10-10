BOSTON (WHDH) -

With less than 24 hours to go, racers in the long-delayed 125th Boston Marathon are savoring the anticipation of finally being able to run.

“I keep on just walking around the block over and over again, just taking in the sights and sounds,” said first-time runner Bridget O’Brien as she strolled around the finish line on Boylston Street.

The marathon was canceled in 2020 and delayed earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but runners said they were happy to be hitting the road in October.

“I’m really excited to be running it in the fall,” said runner Sylvia Morgese. “The weather is great, it’s one of those things I was checking meticulously leading up to it. They say there’s a bit more foliage than usual, and a few feelings that are hard to describe.”

“It’s emotional. Like when I run my little marathons in Georgia, no offense to those but they’re a little desolate and lonely. This… there’s just people there and it’s more exciting,” said four-time runner Anna Calcaterra, adding this year had a special resonance. “There’s energy that’s different form the other years. You just feel more grateful to be here.”

