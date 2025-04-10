TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A gravel truck overturned on Route 24 in Taunton Thursday morning, seriously injuring the driver, police said.

At around 11:15 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on the ramp from Route 24 South to Route 140, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

EMS was requested to the scene due to the driver’s injuries.

The load of gravel was spilled mostly onto the side of the road, but the deceleration lane and exit ramp were closed to traffic.

No additional information was immediately available.

