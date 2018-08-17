METRO MANILA, Philippines (WHDH) — Being gravely ill did not stop a Filipino father from walking his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day.

Pedro Villarin laid in a gurney in his suit and looked longingly at his daughter Charlotte as she donned a princess-styled wedding dress and a long veil.

Someone pulled his gurney down the aisle as his daughter walked beside him before meeting her husband-to-be Mark at the alter.

Charlotte told local media that the family had hired an ambulance and a private nurse so her dad could witness the nuptials.

“We thought he would be able to sit on a wheelchair, but he couldn’t take it and used the stretcher from the ambulance instead,” she explained.

Law Tapalla Photography captured the touching images of the exchange during the Aug. 9 wedding.

Villarin died days following the wedding.

