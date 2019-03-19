Gravestones at Hebrew Cemetery in Fall River vandalized with anti-Semitic messages

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fall River police are investigating after anti-Semitic messages and symbols were found written on several gravestones at the Hebrew Cemetery.

The gravestones, located in the McMahon Street cemetery, were vandalized with what appeared to be black marker.

One of the gravestones read “Heil Hitler,” while others had swastikas drawn on them.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fall River police.

