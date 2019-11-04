Gravestones, including one for WWI vet, knocked over in Uxbridge cemetery

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Uxbridge launched an investigation after a local historian paying respect to his loved ones at a local cemetery noticed several gravestones toppled to the ground.

Roy Henry says he was visiting the Prospect Hill Cemetery on Saturday where he has family members buried when he saw multiple gravestones pushed off their bases, one of which belongs to a World War I veteran.

“Whether it’s a family stone or a veteran, it’s disrespectful, it’s heartbreaking,” he said. “All cemeteries are sacred ground. People are buried there in peace, not to be disturbed or desecrated.”

Henry added that in addition to the toppled headstones, he also found American flags thrown in the woods.

The 7Weather team says it’s unlikely the high winds caused the stones to fall over as they each weigh a couple of hundreds of pounds.

Henry says he hopes the person or people responsible are caught.

“It’s hard to take that somebody would go in and do this kind of damage to another person’s grave,” he said.

Police say they’re not sure if this is an act of vandalism but they are investigating.

Anyone with information can contact Uxbridge police.

