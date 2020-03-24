(WHDH) — Local restaurants are asking for the public’s support as the coronavirus pandemic continues to hurt their businesses.

The restaurant industry is encouraging customers to order at least one takeout or delivery meal Tuesday as part of the Great American Takeout initiative.

“I mean, everyone’s down. We’re definitely down as well but we’re excited to still have this opportunity,” said Andrew Toto of the Yellow Door Taqueria in Boston. “We’ve definitely seen a great outreach from our neighborhood and we’re trying to be reciprocal with that, we’re trying to give back.”

Several states across the United States, including Massachusetts and New Hampshire, have ordered restaurants to shut down their dining-in services in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

