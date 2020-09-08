BOSTON (WHDH) - An adorable Great Dane puppy with vision and hearing impairments is looking for his forever home.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston is looking for a loving home with a canine sibling for 8-month-old Boomer.

Those interested in adopting Boomer can call the ARL’s Dedham branch at 617-426-9170 to set up an appointment to meet the pup.

Can we find Boomer his special someone?🐾

This 8-month-old #GreatDane has both vision & hearing impairments, and is looking for a home with a canine sibling. Please call our Dedham branch at 617-426-9170 to set up an appointment to meet Boomer, or help by retweeting! pic.twitter.com/q1r3wIkrsA — Animal Rescue League of Boston (@ARLBostonRescue) September 8, 2020

