BOSTON (WHDH) - Many Massachusetts residents are living in “great fear” as they await evacuation from Afghanistan after two suicide bombings at Kabul’s international airport on Thursday targeted thousands of people fleeing the Taliban takeover and killed more than 100, according to Congressman Stephen Lynch.

“We’re dealing with a number of families. I originally had probably 40 or 50 people on a list but now we’re down to probably 16 or 20 individuals that we’re trying to get out,” Lynch told 7NEWS on Friday morning. “Some of those have family with them.”

Lynch noted that his team has been working with the Department of State and Department of Defense in an effort to escort the Bay State residents to safety.

“It’s a very precarious situation. People are very much afraid, especially with the bombing happening at the gate,” Lynch added. “There’s great fear and it’s understandable why that would be the case.”

The bombings killed at least 95 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, officials said.

Despite the deadly attacks, President Joe Biden has vowed to complete the evacuation of American citizens.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)