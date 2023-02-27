DOUGLAS, MASS. (WHDH) - Two “very friendly” dogs were happy to get pulled from the water after crews rescued the pets from a lake in Douglas on Monday.

In a social media post, the Douglas Fire Department said it was around noon when both their team and Douglas police were called to Badluck Lake for an emergency.

Officials said two dogs that escaped their enclosure fell through the ice and were in need of rescue.

Making their way onto the ice with ropes in tow, authorities were able to get the two animals out of the frigid water.

Sharing the experience on their Facebook page with photos of the two dogs, who appeared to be Newfies, the fire department said they were happy the emergency ended with a positive outcome.

Officials also reminded the public to “stay away from frozen bodies of water with their pets if possible, or ensure that they are leashed.”

