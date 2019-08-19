Great white shark sighting prompts closure of popular Cape Cape beach

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A popular Cape Cod beach was closed Monday morning after a great white shark was spotted close to shore.

Swimmers at Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet were ordered out of the water around 9:30 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The beach is expected to be reopened after an hour.

Nauset Beach in Orleans was closed to swimming over the weekend after a shark was spotted eating a seal.

