Great white shark sighting prompts closure of popular Cape Cod beach to swimming

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - A great white shark sighting prompted the closure of a popular Cape Cod beach on Friday morning.

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro will be closed until at least 12:30 p.m. after a shark was spotted close to shore, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Beaches on the Cape are always closed for one hour following shark sightings. They can reopen if no other sightings are reported in that timeframe.

Researchers recently captured an image of a massive great white shark in the water off Chatham.

Some people who took a fishing expedition out of Harwich Port over the weekend captured shocking video of the moment they came face-to-face with a enormous whale shark.

