(WHDH) — Great white shark sightings led to a number of beach closures on Cape Cod on Monday morning.

The first confirmed shark sighting came off the coast of Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro, prompting everyone out of the water from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

A shark was also spotted near Nauset Beach in Orleans, the app reported. Lifeguards prohibited swimming until 10:45 a.m.

Cahoon Hollow in Wellfleet was also closed to swimming until 11:10 a.m. after a spotter plane detected a shark, the app said.

Several shark sightings were also confirmed over the weekend.

