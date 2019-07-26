Great white shark spotted 100 yards off popular Cape Cod beach

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A great white shark was spotted swimming close to the shore off Nauset Beach in Orleans on Friday afternoon.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says the shark was seen about 100 yards from the shoreline.

The beach has not been closed to swimming.

On Thursday, a “seal, a fin and an eruption of blood” in the water prompted the closure of Head of the Meadow in Truro.

