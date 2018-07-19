Great White shark spotted by boaters off Cape Cod

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of boaters came upon a Great White shark while out fishing over the weekend in Chatham.

Stephen Hrusovsky tells 7News he and some friends were fishing a couple hundred yards offshore when they spotted the shark eating something in the water.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” Hrusovsky said. “We just saw the force this thing demanded. It was crazy to see it right next to the boat.”

