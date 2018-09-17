Great white shark spotted close to popular Cape Cod beach days after deadly attack

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A great white shark was spotted Monday morning swimming close to a popular Cape Cod beach just days after a deadly attack.
The shark was seen near the shore at Nauset Beach in Orleans, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.
The sighting comes just two days after a 26-year-old Revere man was attacked and killed by a shark while boogie boarding off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.
A New York man was injured in a shark attack off a Longnook Beach in Truro in August.
