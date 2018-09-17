Great white shark spotted close to popular Cape Cod beach days after deadly attack

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - A great white shark was spotted Monday morning swimming close to a popular Cape Cod beach just days after a deadly attack.

The shark was seen near the shore at Nauset Beach in Orleans, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Confirmed Shark Alert on Mon Sep 17 11:23:04 EDT 2018! View online – https://t.co/gq1MFL50SJ — Sharktivity (@sharktivity) September 17, 2018

The sighting comes just two days after a 26-year-old Revere man was attacked and killed by a shark while boogie boarding off Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet.

A New York man was injured in a shark attack off a Longnook Beach in Truro in August.

