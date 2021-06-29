(WHDH) — A great white shark was spotted swimming close to shore off Massachusetts on Tuesday, officials warned.

The shark named Andromache was seen in Nantucket Sound near the Monomoy Wildlife Refuge, according to the research group OCEARCH.

Andromache, a sub-adult female, is said to be about 10 feet, 8 inches in length.

“White shark Andromache is swimming close to shore,” OCEARCH said in a tweet. “Be advised.”

An 883-pound great white shark named Freya pinged in the water just west of Martha’s Vineyard last week.

To track the whereabouts of Andromache and Freya, click here.

