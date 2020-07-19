Great white shark spotted off Barnstable beach

BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A great white shark was seen off the coast of a Barnstable beach Sunday, and another beach was closed to swimmers after unconfirmed reports of a shark.

Boaters photographed the great white swimming off Sandy Neck Beach, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy. The shark swam in the area for 15 minutes.

And Duxbury Beach was closed to swimmers for one hour Sunday afternoon after a report of a shark sighting, but crews in the area did not find a shark.

