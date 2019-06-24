Great white shark spotted in Cape Cod Bay

WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - A great white shark was spotted off Cape Cod on Monday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

White Shark Ashley Grace was spotted swimming in Cape Cod Bay off Wellfleet around 12:15 p.m., according to the organization’s Sharktivity app.

When Ashley Grace was tagged in 2016 she was 12 feet long, according to a post on the conservancy’s Facebook page.

No additional information was immediately available.

