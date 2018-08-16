Great white shark spotted swimming with humpback whales off Cape Cod

(WHDH) — A great white shark was spotted Wednesday afternoon swimming among a group of humpback whales off Cape Cod.

Boston Harbor Cruises says whale watchers caught a glimpse of the shark as it swam along the surface of the water near the Stellwagen Bank Marine Sanctuary, which is located off the tip of the Cape.

New England Aquarium Intern Samantha Luitjens was able to capture the rare sighting on video.

Later in the day, a New York man was attacked and seriously injured as he swam in the water about 30 yards from Longnook Beach in Truro.

There have been dozens of confirmed great white shark sightings off Cape Cod this summer.

(Video courtesy of Boston Harbor Cruises)

