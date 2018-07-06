Great white shark swims up to boat, snatches fisherman’s catch off Cape Cod

(WHDH) — A group of fishermen off Cape Cod came face-to-face with a hungry great white shark Thursday morning.

Captain Steve Peters, who caught the 12-foot shark on camera in Cape Cod Bay, says the predator ate a striped bass right off his fishing line.

“He kind of like chomped it half and then came back and got another piece,” Peters said. “He wouldn’t swim away. He was swimming up to the boat.”

Video shared on the Triton Sports Fishing Facebook page showed the shark circling Peters’ boat before finally swimming away.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed the sighting happened about 9 a.m. off Orleans.

