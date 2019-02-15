Great Wolf Lodge employee charged with raping teenage co-worker in hotel room

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - An employee at the Great Wolf Lodge in Fitchburg has been charged with raping a 17-year-old co-worker at the resort hotel, Worcester County District Attorney Tim Connolly said.

Darren Ngabe, 23, was arraigned Wednesday in Fitchburg District Court on charges including rape and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, according to Connolly.

The alleged incident is said to have taken place inside a room at the hotel.

In a statement, the Great Wolf Lodge said they are cooperating with the Fitchburg Police Department and that Ngabe has been suspended.

“We are aware of an alleged incident involving two employees that is currently being investigated by the Fitchburg Police Department. We have a zero tolerance policy when it comes to issues of this nature, and are assisting local authorities with their investigation. We have suspended the employee under police investigation and extended our support to the other pack member involved.”

Ngabe, a resident of Fitchburg, was held on $2,500 bail. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and to stay away from the hotel.

He is due back in court on March 12 for a pre-trial conference.

No additional details were immediately available.

