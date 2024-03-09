BOSTON (WHDH) - The Greater Grove Hall Main Streets hosted a march and dedication ceremony for the Black Women Lead Project banners on Saturday in recognition of Women’s History Month.

The Black Women Lead Project banners, which stretch two miles along Blue Hill Avenue, feature 212 of Boston’s most admired, beloved, and successful Black women who have had an impact on Boston over the last 300 years. It is currently the largest public art project in the city.

March participants walked one mile to the Thelma Burns Building, where there were a range of activities and participants heard from honorees.

In a statement, the organization wrote, “The Black women leaders featured on the banners shaped Boston through their work in arts and culture, legislation, health, education, community building and raising future generations of leaders, further improving the quality of life for everyone in the city.”

