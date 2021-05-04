Greater Lawrence Tech students present vehicle they repaired to local veteran

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Greater Lawrence Technical School students presented a vehicle they repaired to a local veteran on Tuesday as part of a partnership with an area nonprofit.

The 2013 Nissan Altima the sophomore automotive collision students repaired at the Andover school was donated by a Carlisle resident to Second Chance Cars, a Concord-based nonprofit that awards affordable donated cars to working people, according to a statement from Superintendent John Lavoie.

Students, staff, and representatives of Second Chance Cars gathered Tuesday to present the vehicle to Scott Sheppard, of Quincy, who is a Marine veteran who served in the Gulf War.

Students worked with their instructors to repair the rear body panel of the car using a frame machine, assemble a new tail light, paint the rear bumper cover, install a new battery, run a diagnostic of the engine, and detail the vehicle’s interior and exterior.

Sophomores who worked on the project include Hazeline Alcantara, Jolizbeth Aristy, Victor De Los Santos, Natholyn Javier, Alitha Kan, Jaydin Nunez, Angel Borde Tejeda, Gage Dube, Junior Javier, Keila Machic, Braylin Ortega, Gabriel Ortega, Julitza Ortiz, Jayriel Rodriguez, Sebastian Rodriguez and Juan Zapata Gurerrero. Instructors involved in the project include Michael Ouellette, Walter Murphy, Malave Manuel and Steven Desgroseilliers.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)