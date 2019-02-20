‘Greatest game of my life’: Uxbridge student with Asperger’s wows crowd with basketball skills

UXBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Uxbridge High School boys junior varsity basketball team celebrated their Friday night victory like they just won a championship, but they were really just showing support for a teammate who won as soon as he stepped onto the court.

Teammate Jayden Morales, who has Asperger syndrome, served as the team’s assistant manager.

“My job as manager was to hand out water if the guys needed water and towels if they needed to wipe off any sweat,” said the 15-year-old, who goes by JC because of his love for wrestler John Cena.

Morales was given the opportunity to suit up for the last game of the season and wowed the crowd with his incredible basketball skills.

He made five baskets, scoring his team’s final 10 points.

His mom Jennifer captured her son’s performance on her cellphone camera.

“By the end, when the team just all surrounded him, I was like a baby balling in tears,” she said.

As for Morales, he’s basking in the support of teammates and fans.

“I’ll remember this forever,” he said. “It’s the greatest game of my life.”

Morales says he hopes his new online popularity will help him meet his idol, John Cena.

