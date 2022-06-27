BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line and Orange Line are back at full service Monday after MBTA officials said their tunnels under the Government Center parking garage are safe.

T officials shut the lines under the parking garage, which is being demolished and developed by HYM, on Thursday after engineers discovered heavily deteriorated columns underneath the garage. On Sunday, T officials said the developer had installed supports to hold the garage up and that the area was structurally sound.

This announcement comes as commuters became increasingly frustrated after a series of back-to-back issues with the T.

“It’s just very inconvenient for people, especially when you have to get to work,” said T rider Indhira Sagura. “It’s good to have it back in service.”

The MBTA has blamed the developers overseeing demolition at the garage for the weakened columns, while HYM has said water damage deteriorated the columns.

