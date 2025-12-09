BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu pushed back on a new order that led to citizenship ceremonies being canceled in the city.

An advocacy group said several green card holders were turned away at a naturalization ceremony at Faneuil Hall on Thursday.

They were told they couldn’t proceed because of their countries of origin.

A new order from the Department of Homeland Security is halting immigration pathways for people from 19 countries deemed high risk by the federal government.

Wu said the path to citizenship is long and arduous and abruptly canceling a ceremony is despicable:

“Here are people who had prepared for years, who worked to take the test to become a US Citizen, had filled out the paperwork and completed every single other part except for the final ceremony, and then to be pulled away from that, just as you were there to celebrate with family is, is, is horrible.”

Officials said the reason for the move is because of recent violent incidents involving immigrants in the U.S., including the Afghan national who is accused of killing a member of the National Guard in Washington, D.C.

