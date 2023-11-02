BOSTON (WHDH) - The band Green Day will come to Boston next year with a new tour date announced at Fenway Park.

Green Day is scheduled to take the stage on Aug. 7. The band will be joined by special guests Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and the Linda Lindas.

Green Day announced its Fenway concert on Thursday. The show will be part of the band’s larger Saviors Tour, with sixteen European shows planned before a 27-stop run across North America.

Thursday’s tour announcement promised a “larger-than-life, career-spanning celebration” of Green Day’s music.

“With blazing guitars and electrifying vocals, Green Day are ready to bring their mind-blowing collection of hits to stadiums across the country, along with plenty of additions from their newly announced album, ‘Saviors,’” the announcement said.

Green Day formed in 1986 and has released two new singles to date from its upcoming Saviors album. The album, which will be the band’s 14th studio album, is scheduled for a Jan. 19, 2024 release.

Tickets for upcoming stadium shows are scheduled to go on sale next week, with an initial presale set for Tuesday, Nov. 7. Additional presales are scheduled through the week before the rest of tickets will go on sale on Friday.

See more information on tickets through the Green Day website.

