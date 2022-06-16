BOSTON (WHDH) - Those who rely on the Green Line’s B Branch for their commutes will have to take shuttles for 12 days at the T makes several upgrades.

From June 20 through July 1, the B Branch will completely shut down between Boston College and Kenmore in both directions. During this period, tracks will be upgraded, and the T will also get a new Green Line Train Protection System installed. Once the work is complete, the team will have replaced over 3,000 feet of track, completed four units of special track work, and upgraded one intersection and one pedestrian crossing.

“Safety is our top priority,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “Having a full access closure such as this allows our team to complete a massive amount of work in a short timeframe. In doing so, we are able to accelerate construction and resume regularly scheduled service for all riders in a safe and timely manner.”

Poftak thanked T riders for their patience during this process– one of four planned closures this year for this type of work. The MBTA also noted that this one 12-day period saves six months of weekend diversions.

Most of the construction will occur at Linden Street in Allston, the Washington Street Crossover in Brighton and the Cardinal Crossover near Boston College.

Free shuttle buses will replace the T along the B Branch route, but shuttles will not stop at Warren Street, Allston Street or Packards Corner due to inaccessible sidewalk conditions.

This announcement comes after several Green Line incidents, including two at Government Center in June alone. The news also comes after a scathing federal report required urgent safety updates for the system.

