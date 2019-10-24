Green Line back in service after downed wire in North Station creates power problems

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line is back in service after a downed wire created power problems, snarling the Wednesday night commute.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials warned commuters around 8:30 p.m. to expect delays due to a downed overhead wire at North Station.

Passengers on a stuck trolley had to evacuate through a tunnel heading to North Station. Firefighters lifted one woman in a wheelchair to safety.

“The Green Line monitor was working as usual and then suddenly everything just went dark,” passenger Wassim Eljouni recalled.

Shuttle buses temporarily replaced service between Government Center and Lechmere Station.

“We didn’t hear any alarm. We didn’t hear any voice notice. We just read what’s on the monitor and it said no more trains and just take the shuttle buses,” Eljouni said.

This comes just two days after a hectic morning commute on the Orange Line when an incident involving two contract vehicles left a worker injured and caused service cancellations.

