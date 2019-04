BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Green Line D Branch service between Kenmore and Reservoir stations is back open after a fallen tree impacted the Thursday morning commute.

Shuttle buses temporarily replaced Green Line D Branch service after a tree fell on wires over the tracks in the area of Brookline Hills Station.

Crews have removed the tree and repaired the wires.

#MBTA #GreenLine D Branch Update: Repairs have been made to the overhead wires near Brookline Hills, the Power Department has cleared and regularly scheduled service has resumed. pic.twitter.com/YgFYrpymgk — MBTA (@MBTA) April 4, 2019

The Power Department is making repairs on the #MBTA D Branch after the earlier downed tree was removed. pic.twitter.com/OJY01PXGqt — MBTA (@MBTA) April 4, 2019

#MBTA #GreenLine D Branch Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Kenmore and Reservoir due to a tree down near Brookline Hills. Tree removal crews are on scene at this time clearing the tree. pic.twitter.com/gnSt5pr7Xg — MBTA (@MBTA) April 4, 2019

