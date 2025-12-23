BOSTON (WHDH) - Getting around the city was made easier Tuesday after the Green Line reopened after a two-week shutdown affecting all branches.

The MBTA needed the closure to replace underground beams dating back to the 19th century.

Service returned Tuesday on the B branch between North Station and Babcock, on the C and D lines from North Station to Kenmore, and North Station to Heath Street on the E branch.

