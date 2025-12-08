BOSTON (WHDH) - Multiple branches of the Green Line will begin an extended shutdown Monday in order to fix a nearly 130-year-old tunnel piece.

The closure will affect all stops from Kenmore Square to North Station.

The E branch will be closed.

The B branch will run from Boston College to Babcock Street, with free shuttles from Babcock Street to Back Bay.

The C branch and D branch will only run to Kenmore Square.

During the closure the MBTA will be replacing a wooden trough dating back to the 1890s.

The Green Line was the first subway in the United States, opening in 1897 with service between Park Street and Boylston station.

