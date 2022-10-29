BOSTON (WHDH) - The Green Line’s D Branch reopened Saturday, two days ahead of schedule.

While the entire branch was closed, crews replaced more than 6,000 feet of track and updated six pedestrian crossings. The line, which runs from Riverside to Kenmore, was closed since Sept. 24, with shuttles replacing the line.

Crews have replaced more than 14,000 feet of track across all branches of the Green Line this year.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)