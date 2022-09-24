BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA Green Line began its rolling service shutdowns Saturday.

Shuttle buses will be replacing service on the D branch between Kenmore and Riverside until Oct. 2.

Shuttle service will not be available for the Beaconsfield stop. The T is recommending riders walk four minutes to the C branch or take a 10-minute walk to another Green Line D branch station with shuttle bus service.

Shutdowns were ordered so that crews could replace some 600 feet of track, fix station crossing, and install collision prevention equipment.

Boston Mayor Michelle We said that efficient public transportation can help alleviate some of the traffic issues that Boston faces.

“We have to be creative,” Wu said. “[We have to] figure out the right balance for how we move as many people during rush hour as possible.”

Saturday’s shutdown kicks off the first of three 9-day shutdowns for the Green Line D branch.

The full slate of closure dates include:

Sept. 24-Oct. 2

Oct. 8-Oct. 16

Oct. 22-Oct. 30



MBTA officials previously said this is expected to be the final closure of the Green Line for foreseeable future.

The D branch shutdowns come less than a week after the end of the 30-day shutdown to the Orange Line and parts of the Green Line.

