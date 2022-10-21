BOSTON (WHDH) - The final closure of the Green Line D Branch as part of the 2022 Green Line Transformation plan will come to an end two days early.

The MBTA announced Friday that the final full access closure will conclude Oct. 28, which the T said is two days ahead of the planned Oct. 30 return to service.

Shuttle busses will continue to operate during the last leg of the shutdown, which starts Saturday and will allow crews to reconstruct 2,000 feet of track near Eliot station, as well as work on signal improvements.

The T said that when all work is finished, the Green Line will have seen over 14,000 feet of track replacements, 15 crossings replacements and six units of special trackwork across the B, C, D and E branches as part of the 2022 transformation plan.

“We’re thrilled to be able to get trains back into service ahead of schedule for our riders,” said Angel Peña, MBTA Chief of Capital Transformation. “We understand how these closures can impact their lives and are always looking for opportunities to finish work early and minimize the impacts.”

Shuttles were announced to be a replacement service for the D Branch of the Green Line from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30 during the three rolling shutdown periods.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)